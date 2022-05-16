(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released their annual report for humanitarian service for 2021.

A reported $906 million was spent on humanitarian efforts and over 6.8 million hours of service were performed by volunteers. The church engaged in over 3,000 projects over 188 countries.

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we commit to living the two great commandments: to love God and to love our neighbor,” the First Presidency wrote in the report’s introduction.

Some major global initiatives included clean water and sanitation projects, mobility projects, food security projects and providing education.

The Church collaborated with many different organizations to implement these projects. Some of these organizations included UNICEF USA, WaterAid, CharityVision, and Catholic Relief Services.

These projects helped provide access to vision care, immunizations, wheelchair and mobility assistance and maternal and newborn care.

The Church was also largely responsible for donating large amounts of blood to the American Red Cross.

“So many Church members give the gift of life by donating blood,” said American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern. “We get 100,000 units of blood from the Church every year. There is no organization, no institution anywhere, that comes close to that. From a very personal perspective, I am in awe of your community’s commitment to faith and service.”

Read the full annual report here