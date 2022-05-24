(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues its mission to bring temples to members across the world. Each temple is considered sacred and allows members to learn more about the religion as well as make covenants.

Open house

The Praia Cape Verde Temple opened its doors to the public earlier this month. The temple is located on the small island nation just off the coast of West Africa. This is the first temple in the country.

The public open house will be open from May 21 through June 11 except for Sundays. The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 19 by Elder Neil L. Anderson.

The Praia Cape Verde Temple will serve more than 15,000 members of the Church who live in the country.

Temple Site Announcement

The location of the Montpelier, Idaho temple was announced last week. The temple will be located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier. The structure will be about 27,000 square feet.

Idaho currently has eight other temples in operation or under construction — Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Rexburg.

Under Construction: Rexburg North

The Montpelier Temple will serve more than 15,000 members in the area.

Dedication

The Yigo, Guam temple was dedicated on Sunday, May 22. This is the first time a temple has been built in Micronesia.

Elder David A. Bednar presided at the dedication. The temple will serve 2,500 members in the country and thousands more from surrounding islands in Micronesia.

The temple is one of the smallest built by the church. “Regardless of the size of the temple, the covenants and ordinances are exactly the same, no matter where you go,” said Brittney Rigdon, a native of Guam. “The ordinances are individual and are going to be the same, no matter what.” The temple only measures around 6,800 square feet

Before the temple was dedicated, members would have had to travel five hours north to Tokyo, Japan, eight hours east to Honolulu, Hawaii, four hours west to Manila, Philippines, or six hours south to Brisbane, Australia to attend a temple location.