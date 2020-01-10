Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ charity vending machines raise nearly $6.3M

For three years now, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has displayed charity vending machines around the Christmas season.

In 2019, their effort expanded from machines in the Salt Lake area to machines across the country and the world.

Church officials say nearly 256,000 items were purchased in the 10 different locations this year. That adds up to nearly $6.3 million for charitable organizations.

Items purchased range in price from $2 to $320 and include food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, sporting equipment, and livestock.

