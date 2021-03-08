Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates International Women’s Day

Utah (ABC4) – On International Women’s Day, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told diplomats and business leaders that education is key for the success of women and girls worldwide.

President Bingham was the keynote speaker at the fifth annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day symposium.

The event originated in Los Angeles and was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one woman to another, I rejoice in our shared vision of helping to improve the lives of women no matter where we live,” Sister Bingham told the international business leaders and diplomats who attended the event.

Sister Bingham is the general president of the Church’s Relief Society organization, which represents more than 7.5 million Latter-day Saint women in 220 countries, Church officials share.

