Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints breaks ground for McAllen, Texas Temple

McALLEN, Texas (ABC4 News) – A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple held in McAllen, Texas.

Because of the pandemic about 30 people took part in the ceremony.

Despite the pandemic, the church has started 20 new temples in 2020. The temples are considered the church’s most sacred spaces, and more of them are being built to get them closer to the 16.6 million members of the church.

A regional church leader told the group in McAllen the temple is eternally significant. “This temple, he said, is an important indicator of their collective faith and a valuable reminder of the most important things in life.”

“This day is the result of tremendous faith and many prayers by so many who have waited so long — perhaps even all their lives,” said Elder Art Rascon, an Area Seventy, during the temple groundbreaking ceremony held November 21, 2020. “God bless you. Your faith and prayers have been recognized by the Lord.”

The ceremonies in the temples teach the purpose of life and unite families past and present.

The McAllen Texas Temple will serve Latter-day Saints in McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo and thousands of Church members in the northeastern Mexican states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon.

The temple is being built on a 10.6-acre site on the northwest corner of Second Street and Trenton Road. The design of this temple will be 1 story and about 25,000 square feet. A regular church meetinghouse is also being built on the site.

The temple is the fifth built in Texas where over 360,000 members of the church live.