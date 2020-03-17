Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses missionary serving in the Philippines

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Tuesday addressing concerns of church service missionaries serving in the Philippines.
The statement reads:
With a new travel directive from the Philippines government, and due to a general disruption to their ability to carry out their service, all missionaries who are not native to the Philippines are being moved out of that country. These missionaries will return to their home countries for new temporary assignments. They will begin their new assignments after completing a 14-day period of self-isolation at home as a precaution.
