Church Elder of the Seventy, Salt Lake City native dies of cancer

Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Darla, sing a duet in Spanish of “Love One Another” at a stake conference in Puerto Rico on February 18, 2018. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is mourning the loss of Elder Dean M. Davies of the Seventy. The 69-year-old had been battling cancer for an extended period of time.

According to the Church, Elder Davies was called to be a General Authority Seventy during the October 2020 general conference after serving as a counselor in the Presiding Bishopric for eight years. Before his full-time Church service, Elder Davies was the managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department. He oversaw special purpose real estate, temple design, and temple construction.

The Church shared the below photos of Elder Davies.

Elder Davies earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Brigham Young University and completed advanced executive programs at Stanford and Northwestern Universities. The Church says he served as president of the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission, mission president’s counselor, stake president, stake president’s counselor, stake executive secretary, high councilor, service in several bishoprics and a full-time missionary in the Uruguay/Paraguay Mission.

Elder Davies is a Salt Lake City native and leaves behind his wife, Darla, their five children, and 17 grandchildren.

Earlier this year, two Church missionaries were killed in a crash on Navajo Nation. The FBI has been investigating this crash.

In July, the Church announced the passing of President José Maria Batalla of the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He had been battling COVID-19 for nearly two months when he suffered cardiac arrest.

In May of this year, two missionaries – 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter of Springville and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler of Pueblo West, Colorado – were killed in a Texas crash. Weeks earlier, 21-year-old Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia of Juayua, El Salvador, died after drowning in a river.

In January, 19-year-old Elder Jake Smith of Lehi passed away after a car crash in Arkansas. Three other missionaries were injured. Another missionary, 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr. of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, passed away after experiencing a sudden health episode.