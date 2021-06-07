FILE – In this April 18, 2019, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is viewed. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public, a request that comes as confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increase. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Saturday evening sessions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conferences are no more.

In a Monday update from The First Presidency, the change to the general conferences will begin in October and continue thereafter.

Previously, a Saturday evening session was held for women in October and priesthood holders in April.

According to the First Presidency, this change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who wants to watch or listen.

October’s general conference, held on October 2-3, conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. The Church has confirmed the Conference Center will be closed to the public.

For the October 2021 general conference (to be held October 2–3), conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. Once again, the Conference Center will be closed to the public, meaning in-person attendance will not be available.

April’s general conference was held virtually, mirroring the October 2020 general conference. The Church first held a virtual general conference in April 2020 amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.