Church breaks ground for Deseret Peak Temple

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Officials break ground for the Deseret Peak Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday morning.

According to church leaders, the sacred structure, announced in April 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson, will be located about 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Officials say this will be the first temple in Tooele County, which includes the communities of Tooele, Stansbury Park, Grantsville, and Erda.

According to the church, Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy presided at the groundbreaking ceremony as a couple of hundred Latter-day Saint leaders and invited guests attended the temple site.

“Help us that through the Atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we might be prepared and worthy to enter Thy sacred house to receive the blessings of exaltation available for ourselves and for our ancestors,” Elder Hales shared.

The three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet and a new 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site, located at 2400 North 400 West.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ, there are now 252 temples that have been either announced, under construction, or in operation around the world.