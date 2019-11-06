Charity vending machines now available in 10 cities

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ charity vending machines will be in 10 cities this year.

For the last two years, these machines could be found in Salt Lake City at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building during the month of December. This year you’ll be able to find them in seven other cities across America and even in the Philippines and England.

There are multiple charity items available for purchase in the Giving Machines. Items range in price from $2 to $320 and include food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, sporting equipment, and livestock.

The items will be supplied through partner charities such as UNICEF, Church World Service, WaterAid, Water For People, and International Medical Corps.

Church officials say the idea is to give something to help charities, instead of getting something for yourself. It’s an opportunity for consumers to “Light The World” with service.

The #LightTheWorld campaign asks people to take the 25 days leading up to Christmas and turn it into a season of service, lifting and helping others in small and simple ways.

The machines will be available through the Chrismas season at the following locations:

Manila, Philippines – November 8 (TriNoma Mall)

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 14 (Downtown Summerlin)

Gilbert, Arizona – November 20 (Water Tower Plaza)

Laie, Oahu, Hawaii – November 20 (Polynesian Cultural Center)

Salt Lake City, Utah – November 26 (Joseph Smith Memorial Building)

Orem, Utah – November 26 (University Place Mall)

Denver, Colorado – November 26 (Writer Square)

San Jose, California – November 29 (Christmas in the Park)

New York, New York – December 3 (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple)

London, England – December 3 (Hyde Park Visitors Centre)

One hundred percent of donations go directly to the partner charities.

Last year the Giving Machines raised more than $2.3 million. Total donations for 2019 will be continuously updated throughout the season and will be available on www.LightTheWorld.org.

