April 2021 General Conference to be held virtually

The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday the April 2021 general conference will be held virtual-only.

Church officials say the April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference.

The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, with only planned speakers and their spouses present in-person for the given sessions.

Also similar to 2020 conferences, music provided during the conference will be prerecorded from previous general conferences.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the First Presidency has said.