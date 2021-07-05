All Church of Jesus Christ temples reopen, first time since COVID-19 pandemic began

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in over a year, every Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple is open and resuming some level of operations.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement Monday morning, saying, “This is cause for celebration!”

In early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Church closed temples to reduce the spread of the virus.

Since then, temples across the world have started reopening, largely in phases, and offering more services.

“I am grateful for the many scientists, healthcare workers, and leaders who have stemmed the tide of this virus such that we can now safely gather in larger numbers,” President Nelson says. “And I thank you, my dear brothers and sisters, for your patience and worthiness to serve.”