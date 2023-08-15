SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has called a new General Authority Seventy.

Alexander Dushku will be sustained to the leadership position by church membership during the Church’s October 2023 general conference.

Elder Dushku received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Brigham Young University in 1990 and a Juris Doctor degree from Brigham Young University Law School in 1993. He has worked as an attorney for Kirton McConkie since 1996. Elder Dushku was born in Fairfield, California, on November 17, 1966. He married Jennifer Burnham in 1988. They have eight children.

The new Church leader’s prior service for the church has included serving a full-time mission in the Portugal Lisbon Mission, elders quorum president, bishopric counselor, high councilor, bishop, and stake president.

Alexander Dushku, photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Latter-Day Saints

According to the Church’s website General Authority Seventies are Church leaders called by the First Presidency to be “special witnesses” and to assist the Church leadership in “building up the church and regulating all the affairs” and “preaching and administering the gospel” throughout the world.

Members of the General Authority Seventies serve full-time in the Church. They are generally released in the year they turn 70 years old and are granted emeritus status. Like the Quorum of the Twelve, they travel widely to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ, to support and counsel with Church leaders, and to assist in directing missionary work, humanitarian aid, temple building, family history, and other Church efforts.