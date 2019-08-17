Second Krishna Temple opens in Utah

Members of the Krishna community are welcoming the public to tour their new temple in Salt Lake City.

The grand opening Saturday is allowing visitors to see the inside of the newly built temple, to tour a permaculture garden, and to learn about Hinduism and culture.

A celebration of the Appearance Day of Lord Sri Krishna will be held on Friday, Aug. 23.

The temple located at 965 E. 3370 South, Salt Lake City, is the second Krishna Temple in Utah. The first is located in Spanish Fork and is commonly associated with the Festival of Colors.

