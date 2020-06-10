SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Coronavirus temporarily halted a century-old tradition, the noon organ recitals at Temple Square. But thanks to modern tech, the tradition will now continue, via the internet, without an audience. and full COVID-19 compliant precautions.

Fans of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Music & the Spoken Word, can now enjoy the famous organs at Temple Square, wherever they are in the world.

According to a press release send to ABC4 News from the Tabernacle at Temple Square:

The five Tabernacle Square Organists, Richard Elliot, Andrew Unsworth, Brian Mathias, Linda Margetts, and Joseph Peeples will each present individual recitals in a new concert series called “Piping Up: Organ Concerts at Temple Square. The series will be streamed on the Choir’s YouTube channel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints live watch page. and the Choir’s website. The concerts will be streamed three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12:00 noon mountain time.

The Five Tabernacle Organists

“I’ve continued to play, arrange, and compose on the organ during these past few months,” said principal Tabernacle Organist Richard Elliott. “I am thrilled to be performing again with my fellow organists, sharing our music with others especially during these troubling times.”

To kick it all off, an online evening concert with all five organists will be held at 7 pm MST on June 17th. The 45-minute concert called Piping Up: Tabernacle Organists in Concert will have classical music and traditional hymns and spirituals.

Photographs of the Salt Lake Tabernacle and the iconic organ

Photos courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A special treat with with layering the sound will be all five organists playing one number.

The regular new series will begin streaming the following Monday on June 22nd at Noon MST. A PDF for the performance can be found on the Choir’s Organ Concert event page.

A historical note: Both organs at temple square will be used, the iconic Salt Lake Tabernacle organ and the Conference Center Organ. The conference center organ will be featured starting on July 13th so scheduled renovations to the Tabernacle organ.

