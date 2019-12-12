2020 Christmas Concert features Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas; runs Thursday through Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Christmas concert of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square begins Thursday night and runs through Saturday.

Thursday, the guest artists sat down with the media to answer some questions about the annual event.

This year’s guest artists are TV and Broadway stars, Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utahns will remember Richard Thomas from his time on the show The Walton’s, and O’Hara from her Tony-winning time on the Broadway stage. Both say they jumped at the chance to perform with the Tabernacle Choir.

Thomas said, “The spiritual aura of the venue, of the intention, the seriousness of the intention is palpable and it’s thrilling to be a part of it because I feel I’ll be able to plug all of my love of Christmas into this experience.”

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than a thousand people make the Christmas concert possible every year, the vast majority of those are volunteers, and all the tickets are completely free.

Mack Wilberg, the Music Director of the Tabernacle Choir explained, “It’s a great effort on the part of many to please many. They do it because they love the people and the people love them in return.”

The choir gets about three weeks to rehearse with only one full dress rehearsal, but the stars say it’s already magical. O’Hara said of last night’s dress rehearsal, “It was almost like a wash of sound as opposed to singers, it was like something the air might do which to me is the highest form of art, when something becomes like something else, and that goes through your body and feels like emotion.”

Last year’s concert with Kristin Chenoweth will air on PBS and BYU TV Dec. 16th and 19th.

All tickets are already distributed for this year’s concert on the 12th, 13, or 14th, but there are standby tickets available near the flagpole at the Conference Center.

If you are planning to attend the concert, know that construction has begun in full force around the Temple. Concert officials ask that you please be there early so that you and the people around you can have the best possible experience.

