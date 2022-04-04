(ABC4) – As the April 2022 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place over the weekend, officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future.

President Russell M. Nelson has announced 100 new temples since he became the Church leader in 2018. With this latest announcement, officials say there are now 282 temples worldwide that are either in operation, under construction/renovation, or have been announced.

The 17 new temples announced during the conference are:

Wellington, New Zealand

Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Barcelona, Spain

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cusco, Peru

Maceió, Brazil

Santos, Brazil

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

Tampa, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Wichita, Kansas

Austin, Texas

Missoula, Montana

Montpelier, Idaho

Modesto, California

There are eight new temples announced in the United States alone:

Tampa, Florida – This will be Florida’s fourth temple along with Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee.

– This will be Florida’s fourth temple along with Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee. Knoxville, Tennessee – This will be Tennessee’s third temple along with ones in Knoxville and Nashville.

– This will be Tennessee’s third temple along with ones in Knoxville and Nashville. Cleveland, Ohio – This will be the state’s second temple along with the Columbus location.

– This will be the state’s second temple along with the Columbus location. Wichita, Kansas – This will be the state’s first temple. There are around 38,000 Latter-day Saints in about 75 congregations in Kansas.

– This will be the state’s first temple. There are around 38,000 Latter-day Saints in about 75 congregations in Kansas. Austin, Texas – This will be the seventh temple in Texas along with Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio and McAllen.

– This will be the seventh temple in Texas along with Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio and McAllen. Missoula, Montana – This will be the third temple for the state along with locations in Billings and Helena.

– This will be the third temple for the state along with locations in Billings and Helena. Montpelier, Idaho – This will be the ninth temple along with locations in Twin Falls, Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Rexburg North Idaho.

– This will be the ninth temple along with locations in Twin Falls, Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Rexburg North Idaho. Modesto, California – This will be the 10th temple in California. Other temples in the state are the Feather River, Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento, San Diego and Yorba Linda.

To see the full press release and Church announcements, click here.