‘Relay for Life’ fundraising event coming to Cache County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Cancer Society is gearing up for ‘Relay for Life’ events across Utah. ‘Relay for Life’ is the world’s largest and most significant fundraising event to end cancer.

Catina Struble, a Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, and Mindy Heaton, an American Cancer Society ‘Relay For Life’ volunteer, joined the Midday team on Monday, to discuss the upcoming ‘Relay for Life’ event on Friday/Saturday, July 19th/20th, at Willow Park in Logan.

For more information on ‘Relay for Life’ events, click here.