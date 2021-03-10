Registration opens for Spring Dog microchip clinic in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – It is almost time for the Spring Dog Microchip Clinic, according to Logan Police.

Officials say registration is now open and can be done in person at the Logan City Police Department or by calling at (435) 716-9300.

The Microchip clinic will be on Saturday April 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at BTECH West Campus at 1410 North 1000 West in Logan.

It cost $8 to pre-register and $10 at the door.

Officials say all dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination and be leached or in a carrier to be served.

Anyone who attends will be required to wear a facemask.