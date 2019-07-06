Newsfore Opt-In Form

Search and rescue find 16-year-old drowning victim near Lake Havasu

Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (via Facebook)

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (ABC4 News) – Rescue crews located the body of a 16-year-old boy Saturday after he disappeared near Lake Havasu, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old did not resurface after jumping off a cliff into the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu Friday. He was later found dead.

Authorities asked people to stay away as crews conducted sonar and dive operations in the area of Mohave Rock and the Sand Bar on the Colorado River. 

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said to expect intermittent river closures during these operations.

