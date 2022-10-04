SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Refugees were joined by community members of all ages on Sept. 24 to pay tribute to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, otherwise known as the candy bomber, through a murial they created at the Utah Refugee Goat Farm in Salt Lake City.

The event, which was joined by Spry, a Utah oral health product organization, was deemed Spry’s Operation Sunshine.

“My dad, Colonel Halverson, was often heard singing ‘You are my sunshine’ and would call children that he interacted with ‘sunshine,’” said Marilyn Sorensen, daughter of the candy bomber.

As part of the project, the Refugee children’s camp in Berlin will paint a mural identical to that at the goat farm in late Oct., which representatives say will “connect the past, the future, the hope, the journey, and the SUNSHINE.”