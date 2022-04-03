UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April.

According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Grilled Shrimp Skewer.

The opportunity allows customers to mix and match, choosing from a selection of the fan favorites listed above. To make matters better, each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal comes with a side of your choice and unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Be sure to visit a Red Lobster on the weekend of April 8 through the 10, as it will be your last chance to score this deal.