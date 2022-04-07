UTAH (ABC4) – The month of April represents National Minority Health Month, a time to spread the word about health differences that affect an excess of racial and ethnic minority populations. The American Red Cross stresses the importance of maintaining a stable blood supply throughout the spring season to ensure the well-being of those with chronic illnesses.

For patients with sickle cell disease–the majority being of African or Latin descent–blood transfusion is one of the most crucial treatments. The same goes for those who suffer from beta-thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.

To guarantee all patients have access to the blood transfusions they need, the American Red Cross is urging Utahns to donate blood.

As a thank you, the organization is gifting those who donate through April 18 an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while those who come to give between April 19 and May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and will be entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, courtesy of their partners at Suburban Propane.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood through the American Red Cross, click here.