SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The American Red Cross is teaming up “Elf” on the movie’s 20th anniversary to encourage blood donation.

Those who donate from now until Nov. 30 will reportedly receive “ultra-exclusive” “Elf” + Red Cross socks featuring Buddy the Elf, according to the Red Cross.

These socks are not for sale, but participating Utahns can get their free pair as a token of appreciation for donating blood, while supplies last.

Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Utah, Greater Salt Lake Chapter, said the satisfaction and sense of purpose that comes from donating blood is “incomparable.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our unique ‘Elf’ socks giveaway celebrates this feeling and encourages the spirit of giving,” he said. “It’s not just about the socks; it’s about the difference each one of us can make in someone’s life.”

The Red Cross said there are several factors that disrupt its ability to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients across the country during the holiday season. Those factors can include holiday travel, seasonal illnesses, and severe winter weather.

According to Lafranca, with all the excitement surrounding the holidays, blood donation may get overlooked due to other obligations. Many regular donors will take a break from their normal routine and may not have a chance to donate, he said, “But patients’ need for blood remains constant.”

Donors can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.