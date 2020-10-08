Record High Federal Grant to Help Small Business Owners in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is getting a record-high federal grant to help our state’s small business owners.

The World Trade Center Utah will receive a state trade expansion program grant of $641,000 to accelerate the growth of international sales for small local businesses.

Nicole Sherwood, the director of grants and operations and STEP project director for World Trade Center Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to share the details of this incredible program.

Applications officially opened Monday, October 5th.