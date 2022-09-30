UTAH (ABC4) – Scarecrows are up and pumpkins are perfectly placed at pumpkin patches across the state. However, with inflation pushing prices higher, having some holiday fun could become costly. In Weber County, one family farm is doing all it can to make sure families can find their perfect pumpkin at a reasonable price.

From star throwing, to a slide, to a free roaming calf, to mini backhoes, and — of course – a corn maze, Blair and Teacy McFarland’s “Happy Pumpkin Corn Maze” tries to provide fun for visitors of all ages.

“It’s so much fun to see them running and going everywhere,” Teacy said. “Just having fun, laughing.”

Over the last year, inflation has hit farmers especially hard. Blair told ABC4 that it goes beyond expensive fuel. He explained that fertilizer had doubled in price, some chemicals have gone up 70 percent in price, and labor costs are on the rise as well. To top it off, record-breaking summer temps and a heavy infestation of squash bugs have made things harder. Blair added: “They’re devastating a lot of the local pumpkin patches.”

The McFarlands lost half their pumpkin crop this year. Nonetheless, they refuse to increase prices. “We’re trying to think that other families are struggling too but we still want them to be able to come,” Blair stated.

Their farm is in an unincorporated area in Weber County near West Haven. The McFarlands said the entire area used to be family-run farms. However, farmland is being sold to development companies at a record pace.

“I was really seriously thinking of just cashing out and we go somewhere else where it’s more of a farming community where we can continue,” Blair said. Then, he had an idea.

“My amazing husband who has this brain that goes, ‘Let’s do this!’ Like the big, huge pumpkin or, anything, the giant tire tractor. Everything in here. He is phenomenal. It just comes out of his brain. I don’t know how,” Teacy declared.

This is their third year running their corn maze on their farm. They open it up in the evening to visitors at 4:00 p.m. “My favorite part, sorry parents, is when they are screaming when they have to leave that makes me have such joy,” Teacy said through a laugh. While their farm is open to the public for about six weeks, they spend all year planning ways to improve the experience for the following year. “When you see people happy. And people are excited to come, it is worth it. And I have workers who just love to be here. And so yeah, it makes it worth all of it.”

At the end of the season, the McFarlands will harvest what they can from the corn maze and use that to feed their dairy cattle. “Hod took care of us,” Blair said. “He really did, but yeah, we’re going to be okay. We just hope that people come out and enjoy all the things we have here.”