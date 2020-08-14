Record challenging heat strikes Utah again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Are you ready for another round of record challenging heat? Another heatwave is targeting the beehive state with high pressure impacting Southern Utah starting Friday morning and building north throughout the weekend. This will be a prolonged heat event and the potential for above-average temperatures extends into late next week.

Excessive heat is prompting a weather warning in Southern Utah, and will eventually bring back to back triple-digit days to Salt Lake City again. Salt Lake City averages five days a year at or above 100 degrees, and we’ve already had nine this year. A ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Southwestern United States and will strengthen over the region resulting in dangerous heat for many popular Utah spots.

You're going to need these in Southern Utah tomorrow & along the Wasatch Front into the weekend…

Just going to leave this right here….@abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/zHjHLrxek2 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 14, 2020

St. George and areas throughout Washington County, including Ivins, Hurricane and Springdale, and Lake Powell will see temperatures soar and hit triple-digit temperatures around 110 degrees for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” which goes into effect at noon Thursday and will remain in effect through Saturday at 10 p.m. This warning does include Zion National Park, where many hikers will be over the weekend. When a warning of this nature is issued, it means the heat could potentially contribute to a serious increase in heat-related illnesses. Temperature in Utah’s Dixie will soar to 111 by Monday, and in addition to extreme heat during the day, overnights temperatures will only briefly bottom out in the upper 70s offering very little relief.

HEADS UP: Another heat wave targets Utah–we have an excessive heat warning going into effect for Washington County & @ZionNP at 6am tomorrow–and a watch posted for Sunday afternoon that includes the Wasatch Front! Both hang until Wed. night! Keep cool & stay w/ @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/Lk8fvHe2m6 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 13, 2020

With the onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight. It’s also important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Cooling centers may open in your area, and you can take advantage of air conditioning if available.

The Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake, will see back to back triple digits days for the second time this year. The average temperature this time of year in Salt Lake is 92 degrees, and we will stay well above that for the next seven days. St. George will also see this intense heat hold on for the next seven days, with hot and dry conditions above the average of 100. A few high based dry thunderstorms could sneak in around our highest peak Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.