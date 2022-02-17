RECALL: Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Feb. 17, Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays have been recalled by TCP HOT Acquisition LLC HRB Brands.

The company has stated that all of their Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays with an expiration date on or before Aug. 2023 have been deemed defective due to the presence of benzene. Though benzene is not an ingredient in the sprays, unexpected levels were detected which were traced back to the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. It’s a toxic chemical and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, or through the skin. Direct contact with benzene can lead to numerous cancers including leukemia as well as life-threatening blood disorders.

There has yet to be any incident reports related to the recall.

The company recommends that consumers with these products take necessary precautions including contacting the company directly with any questions, seeking medical support if related health problems arise, and reporting adverse events or side effects related to the recall.

To contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC HRB Brands directly, call 1-866-615-0976.

For more information about the recall, click here.