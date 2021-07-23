RECALL: Polaris, Can-AM issue safety-related recalls on off-road vehicles

(ABC4) – Three different types of recreational off-road vehicles have been recalled this week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Polaris is asking consumers to stop using and to receive an inspection on two 2021 varieties of their vehicles, the GENERAL and RZR, due to fire hazards and crash concerns.

The recall on the 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 claims that a raised edge on the surface of the turbocharger casings can result in an oil leak, posing a fire hazard. However, no injuries or incidents have been reported and customers can schedule a free inspection and repair from their dealer.

Likewise, there have been no incidents related to mounting bracket issues on the 2021 GENERAL 1000, GENERAL 4 1000, GENERAL XP 1000, and GENERAL XP 4 1000 outdoor vehicles, but customers are still advised to contact their dealers for an inspection at repair at no cost.

However, after three incidents involving fires, 20 different models of 2020 and 2021 Can-AM Defender HD10 vehicles with track kits have been recalled. The advisory states that the stock air intake can be completely obstructed by snow, which can cause the drive belt to overheat and pose a fire hazard.

The affected models can be found here.

Customers who own such a vehicle can contact a Can-AM dealer for a free repair, the recall states.