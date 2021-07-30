Recall issued for hazardous battery packs on electric mountain bikes

(ABC4) – Some mountain biking enthusiasts, in particular those who use an electric-powered bike made by Specialized, might want to hold off on taking a ride.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for about 2,500 units of first-generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bike battery packs on Thursday.

According to the recall, the battery packs pose a safety hazard because water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad and cause the battery to short-circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall continues, “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric mountain bikes and contact Specialized Bicycle for a free repair. Specialized is contacting purchasers directly about the recall. Consumers should not charge the recalled battery pack or expose it to wet conditions until it has been repaired by an authorized Specialized retailer.”

The affected battery packs were those that accompanied bikes sold from November 2017 through May 2021. They were also sold separately from the bikes from November 2017 through March 2019 for about $900.