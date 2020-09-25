RECALL: CFMOTO Z-Force 950 off-highway vehicles

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – An off and on-road recreational vehicle popular in Utah has a safety recall due to a throttle problem that could cause the vehicle not to slow down. The Consumer Product safety commission says:

The CFMOTO 2020 and 2021 ZForce 950 Sport Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle has been recalled.

Courtesy: CFMOTO

According to the recall notice, the throttle gas pedal can fail to return quickly to the idle position which can create a crash hazard if the vehicle does not slow down as quickly as expected by the driver when the gas pedal is released.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROV’s and get in touch with their CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair. CFMOTO is also reaching out to all registered owners and dealers directly.

For more information on the recall go to www.cfmotousa.com or call toll free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday thru Friday. You can also email at info@cfmotousa.com