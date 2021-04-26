SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands of NESCO coffee bean roasters have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

The roasters involved in the recall are Model CR-04-13 and have a date code of 2520 or 3320 printed on the bottom right of the ETL Intertex label on the product and on the box.

The roasters were distributed by The Metal Ware Corporation, based out of Wisconsin.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 20 reports of the bean roasters involved in the recall overheating, causing the plastic on the roaster to melt.

No injuries have been reported.

The roasters involved in the recall were sold at Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Trader stores across the country and online at the following websites:

www.bodhileafcoffee.com

www.burmancoffee.com

www.eveythingkitchens.com

www.facebook.com/keystonehousewares

www.farmandfleet.com

www.kohls.com

www.sweetmarias.com

www.wayfair.com

The recalled roasters were sold from August to December, 2020.

The CPSC recommends that all owners of the recalled roasters immediately stop using the devices and contact Metal Ware for full money back or store credit. Consumers can also receive a refund in the form of a $100 credit for the NESCO website

For more information on the recall, click here