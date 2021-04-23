UTAH (ABC4) – Kawasaki USA has issued a recall for certain all-terrain and utility vehicles due to potential fire hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the vehicles are being recalled after reports that fuel pump retainer plate bolts have come loose, leading to potential fire hazards.

Kawasaki has recalled about 100 units of the Teryx off-highway vehicles, as well as about 70 units of the BRUTE FORCE 750 all-terrain vehicles.

The following models of the Teryx off-highway vehicles have been recalled:

-TERYX S LE

-TERYX4

-TERYX4 LE (Camo Gray)

-TERYX4 S LE

-TERYX4 S LE (Camo Gray)

-TERYX4 S LE (Camo)

The following models of the BRUTE FORCE 750 all-terrain vehicles have been recalled:

-BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS

-BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo)

-BRUTE FORCE 750 4X4i EPS (Camo Gray)

No injuries have yet been reported, according to the CPSC.

Consumers who purchased the vehicles are advised to stop using the vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel pump retainer bolts.

Kawasaki says they are contacting all known purchasers of the vehicles directly.