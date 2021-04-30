UTAH (ABC4) – Honda has issued a recall for certain off-road motorcycles due to potential injury hazards.

The recall involves the 2021 model of the CRF450R off-road motorcycles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the motorcycles are being recalled due to the potential of the vehicle’s drive chain to break while in use, causing the vehicle to lose its drive force and pose crash risks to the rider.

Honda has received two reports of the motorcycle’s chains breaking, but no injuries have been reported.

Honda has recalled about 536 units of the CRF450R off-road motorcycles. The recalled motorcycles were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2020 to March 2021.

According to the CPSC, these motorcycles were sold in red with the model name CRF450R printed on the label located on both sides of the vehicle. Motorcycles with the last six digits of the VIN number between 400223 and 401056 are included in the recall.

Those who purchased the motorcycles are asked to immediately stop using them and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer for a free repair.

Honda says they are contacting all known purchasers of the motorcycles directly.

For more information on the recall, click here