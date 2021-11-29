RECALL ALERT: Broccoli Tots recalled due to possible rocks, metal fragments

(ABC4) – Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in products with specific best buy dates.

The company was made aware of the issue from consumers who brought the 12-ounce packages. There have been two reports to date of dental damage injuries that are associated with the recalled product, a press release says.

Conagra brands advise consumers who brought this product to dispose of it. If you are concerned about an injury or illness, you should contact a healthcare provider.

The company says they are working with retail customers to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

No other Birds Eyes products are impacted by this issue. A list of impacted products can be found here.

Consumers can reach Conagra brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.