(ABC4) – According to the 2020 U.S Census, Utah saw the highest population growth out of any other state with a growth of 18.37% since the last 2010 census.

For 2021 many people moved in and out of Utah. According to United Van Lines 55.4% of these moves were inbound into the state. The number one reason for these moves? Job opportunity. This is the largest migration to the state since 2005.

Nearly 44% of these people moving into the state have an average income of $150,000 or more.

Many Utahns are complaining that this is causing the cost of living, housing, and other essentials to rise. Some other reasons people leave Utah according to California Movers:

Abundance of LDS residents

About 62% of Utah’s residents are LDS. Many non-LDS residents want to move away from these communities.

Taxes

With an income tax, sales tax, property tax and alcohol tax, it is one of the highest in the country

Heat of southern Utah

Utah is a desert and for some this is hot dry weather is too much.

Unsafe Drivers

Utah has some of the least number of speedbumps in the state. This can cause serious problems as drivers become reckless.

Although these reasons may deter some people, Utah is still one of the number one states people move to and here’s a few reasons why:

Cost of living

Even thought the cost of living has risen over the last few years, it is still one of the lowest in the country

Home prices

For those that have high paying jobs such as in Salt Lake, home prices are very affordable.

Climate

For most of Utah, there is rather low precipitation with temperatures rarely going into the extremes. The average temperature for Utah is 52° F.

Safety

Utah is regarded as one of the safest states with very little crime.

Education

Some of the best schools and colleges are in Utah.

Recreation

It’s no secret that Utah is regarded as one of the most beautiful states for its natural beauty. Mountains, lakes, canyons, and red rock are just a few of the state’s high points. Many people come just for the activities Utah has to offer.

Besides job opportunity the most reported reasons for people moving to Utah were- Being closer to family, retirement, and lifestyle.