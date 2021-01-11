Real Salt Lake trades forward Corey Baird to LAFC

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake has traded one of its young rising stars to possibly bring in another future star player.

RSL traded forward Corey Baird to LAFC in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money spread across 2021 and 2022, an international roster slot in 2021, and future considerations.

The 24-year-old Baird was named the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year. He had 15 goals, 13 assists and 83 appearances for Real Salt Lake.

“Corey has been an exceptional player for us over the last three years,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said. “He has contributed massively to our success on the field and in the organization. We weren’t looking to move him, but LAFC was extremely interested in acquiring him and were willing to make an offer that we felt as a club will provide us opportunities for the next players as well as strengthening our position to build our roster for 2021 and beyond.”

“I was fortunate to work with Corey as a young man and watch him grow into a man,” said RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez, who began coaching Baird at the Academy level. “It was a pleasure to be part of that and his development as a player and I wish him the best in this new challenge.”

A three-time NCAA National Champion at Stanford, Baird had one assist in four caps with the U.S. National Team.