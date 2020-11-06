Real Salt Lake player tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Real Salt Lake confirmed Friday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team says all other first team players and staff have returned consecutive negative tests.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the club says the player will continue to self-isolate until medically cleared under the close supervision of the clubs medical staff.

Players and staff will be closely monitored through the weekend with Sunday’s match against Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto stadium continuing as scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.