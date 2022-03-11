SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah is not letting a wire fraud case get in the way of her entrepreneurial spirit.

Shah announced a brand new clothing line on her Instagram page this week.

“I have some exciting news,” Shah said in an Instagram post. “I’ve partnered up with Rebel Customs and we are getting ready to drop an exclusive Shah Squad merch line, so stay tuned.”

The clothing line’s official website showcases a variety of T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with the terms “Not Guilty,” “Shahmazing,” and “#FreeJenShah.”

The shirts range from $25 to $30 and with hoodies priced at $65 and a special embroidered satin bomber jacket going for $120.

Shah was taken into federal custody in March 2021 and was imposed with a $1 million bail post. Shah is still maintaining a “not guilty” plea and is expected to go to trial in March 2022.

Authorities say Shah is involved with carrying out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims across the U.S., along with other participants. Many of the victims have been identified as over the age of 55 and were sold so-called “business services” in connection with their purported online businesses.

Court documents say the defendants convinced victims to invest their money into businesses while actually pushing the victims deeper into debt.

In Feb. 2022, Chad Allen, a man who was one of the 13 defendants charged in the case plead guilty.

“In reality, allegedly these so-called opportunities were just fraudulent schemes to steal victims’ money, and the so-called ‘debt relief’ only further abused the trust innocent victims placed in the defendants,” officials say. “Now, the defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

According to court records, Shah is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.