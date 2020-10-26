Ready to hit the slopes? Opening dates of each ski resort in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow has officially made its way to Utah. Some Utahns are dreading the early snowfall while others are rejoicing. With the arrival of snow, many Utahns are wondering when their favorite ski resorts are set to open in the state.
Below is a list of when each ski resort in Utah is opening.
***Resorts say that opening dates are permitted to change based upon snow conditions.
Alta– November 21st
Beaver Mountain– To be determined
Brian Head– November 20th
Brighton– To be determined
Cherry Peak– To be determined
Deer Valley– December 5th
Eagle Point– December 18th
Nordic Valley– According to Ski Utah, Nordic Valley’s anticipated opening date is December 4th
Park City– November 20th
Powder Mountain– To be determined
Snowbasin– November 25th
Snowbird– November 30th
Solitude– November 20th
Sundance– December 6th
Woodward Park City– November 20
