Ready to hit the slopes? Opening dates of each ski resort in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow has officially made its way to Utah. Some Utahns are dreading the early snowfall while others are rejoicing. With the arrival of snow, many Utahns are wondering when their favorite ski resorts are set to open in the state.

Below is a list of when each ski resort in Utah is opening.

***Resorts say that opening dates are permitted to change based upon snow conditions.

Alta– November 21st

Beaver Mountain– To be determined

Brian Head– November 20th

Brighton– To be determined

Cherry Peak– To be determined

Deer Valley– December 5th

Eagle Point– December 18th

Nordic Valley– According to Ski Utah, Nordic Valley’s anticipated opening date is December 4th

Park City– November 20th

Powder Mountain– To be determined

Snowbasin– November 25th

Snowbird– November 30th

Solitude– November 20th

Sundance– December 6th

Woodward Park City– November 20

