Rattles sold at Walmart recalled due to choking hazard

UTAH (ABC4) – Rattles sold at Walmart stores nationwide have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard posed to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Walmart has recalled its “Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles” after learning the abacus ring on the horse’s back can dislodge and release small beads, which can cause young children to choke.

About 18,000 rattles were sold at Walmarts across the United States and online before the recall was issued on April 14.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC recommends that all consumers who purchased the item immediately take the rattles away from children and contact Playgro for a free replacement rattle with free shipping.

No injuries have been reported with the product.

Consumers can contact Playgro at 855-775-2947 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email the company at customercare@playgro.com, or visit their website at https://us.playgro.com/ and click on the Safety Recall link located at the top of the page.