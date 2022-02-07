Rapid antigen tests halted at state testing sites

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – If you drove up to a state testing site Monday and were told rapid antigen testing isn’t available, that’s because officials found something wrong.

“We went back and looked at 18,000 people who did a rapid antigen test and a rapid PCR test at the same time to see what the difference was, and they would test negative on a rapid antigen test and positive on a PCR test,” says Charla Haley, the spokesperson for UDOH.

According to Haley, state-sponsored sites, including the one in St. George, are only offering PCR tests after finding some rapid antigen tests were faulty.

“We became increasingly concerned about that, so we decided to just pause the rapid antigen test for the time being until we can figure out what’s going on,”. says Haley.

Haley says rapid PCR tests are still available as those tests are more sensitive, but wait times for those results may take longer,

Residents in St. George and Cedar City can still get at-home tests at available kiosks.



For more head to coronavirus.utah.gov