COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is planning to restore a freeway flyover bridge in Salt Lake County this July.

The bridge connects Union Park Ave. to westbound I-215 in Cottonwood Heights, and though repair work commenced Tuesday, the ramp closure is not scheduled until July 13, ending July 28.

The work will close the ramp to I-215 westbound for northbound travelers accessing the interstate traveling from Union Park Ave. Travelers taking this route will be detoured using Exit 6 (6200 S) via eastbound I-215 to access westbound lanes.

“This work restores the bridge to its original design life,” UDOT Resident Engineer Devin Weder said.

The project was commissioned after UDOT conducted an extensive review of the state’s bridges, examining the condition and durability of each bridge. UDOT is committed to completing the scheduled work as “effectively and efficiently as possible,” according to a press release.

The general sequence of work for the 14-day closure on the flyover bridge includes:

Closing the Union Park Avenue to westbound I-215 flyover bridge to traffic

Demolishing two bridge joints

Placing a temporary “strongback” system at the bridge joints

Removing and replacing existing pins and hangers at each bridge joint

Testing each pin and hanger

Forming, installing, and pouring the two new bridge joints

Preparing the bridge to reopen for traffic

For more information on the project, click here.

For UDOT traffic updates, click here.