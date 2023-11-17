SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Volunteers from local businesses and organizations will be grabbing their gloves and rakes and getting ready to Rake [Their] Heart Out this weekend with NeighborWorks Salt Lake.

The fifth annual Rake Your Heart Out community event pairs volunteers up with homes that may need a little extra hand raking up all those fall leaves. NeighborWorks Salt Lake is a local nonprofit with a mission to build on the strengths of neighborhoods, creating opportunities through housing, resident leadership, and youth and economic development. They work in partnership with residents, government, and businesses to build and sustain neighborhoods of choice.

Rake Your Heart Out is a spin-off of Paint Your Heart Out, combining community building and neighborhood beautification.

Previous volunteers with NeighborWorks Rake Your Heart Out. (Photos courtesy NeighborWorks.)

This year, Rake Your Heart will connect 32 households in Salt Lake County with volunteers from Starbucks, Utah Department of Financial Institutions, IHG Hotels and Resorts, US Bank, My Hometown, Cool Moms, and other local community members, who will spend the autumn morning raking up leaves and doing general yard work. Salt Lake City Waste Management, Starbucks, and Westview Media are generous sponsors of this year’s event.