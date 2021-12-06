Raising Cane’s opening another location in Utah

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s is opening its fourth location in Utah in January, and the chicken chain is looking to hire crewmembers for its debut.

The company announced on Monday, a Riverdale location, set to open in January and said they’re looking to hire 150 crewmembers for multiple positions from now until Jan. 7.

The new restaurant will open at 4168 S. Riverdale Road and will be the fourth Raising Cane’s to open in Utah.

Earlier this year, Raising Canes opened their first-ever Utah location in South Jordan and cars could be seen lining up throughout surrounding streets waiting to place their orders.

In early August, a second Raising Cane’s location in Provo opened and the company announced plans for two additional restaurants in the Salt Lake City area to debut before the year ends. West Valley was one of them and now the Riverdale location is the other.

“We are so excited to bring Cane’s to Riverdale!” said Area Leader of Restaurants, Chris Vines. “Riverdale is a great city full of opportunity and we’re thrilled to add Cane’s to the mix. As we prepare for our grand opening, we’re on the lookout for talented, enthusiastic individuals to join our Crew. In addition to having a fun work environment, we offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, community involvement, and more.”

This year, Raising Cane’s was one of three restaurant brands named to Forbes “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list and earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021.

For candidates interested in applying, they can text RCJOBS to 97211 and the company says applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying.

The company has not disclosed an opening date yet.