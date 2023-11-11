SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In honor of Veteran’s Day, Raising Cane’s is donating $250,000 of net proceeds on Saturday, Nov. 11 to Wounded Warrior Project — an organization dedicated to meeting the needs of wounded veterans, their families, and caregivers, according to a press release.

Additionally, Raising Cane’s will reportedly have a “Hero Discount” for all service workers, offering 10% off with identification.

According to WWP vice president of business development Brea Kratzert Todd, supporters like Raising Cane’s allow Wounded Warrior Project to meet the growing needs of injured veterans and their loved ones throughout their lifetime.

“We’re grateful to Raising Cane’s and their customers for joining our mission to honor and empower those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” Todd said in the release.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves said Raising Cane’s is proud to honor the nation’s veterans.

“We take our hats off to you and your families for your unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifice in protecting our country and freedom,” Graves said in the release.

Wounded Warrior Project began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to its website. Today, the program is reportedly working to improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

WWP’s website states that many men and women who served in recent military conflicts were injured in service or left with lasting invisible wounds, including depression, PTSD, and brain trauma. According to WWP, advancements in technology and medicine may save lives, but the quality of life may be altered — which is why, they say, they work to help those in need on their journey to recovery.