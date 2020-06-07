Rain and cooler weather helps firefighters battle Elberta Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Rain and cooler temps are helping firefighters battling a blaze near the town on Elberta in Utah County.

A fire information officer says the Elberta Fire started Friday afternoon 3 miles west of the city. High winds quickly spread the fire to 500 acres and forced the closure of U.S. Highway 6 for a time.

On Saturday, firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the fire once the wet weather started. The fire currently has burned more than 2000 acres and is 50 percent contained. No word of damage to structures. The cause is under investigation.

Two crews and two fire engines remain on the fire Saturday night.