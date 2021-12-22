Quick delivery: Amazon fulfillment centers working to accommodate last-minute holiday shoppers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Getting a late start on your Christmas gift shopping? In some cases, you’re out of luck. But here at the new Amazon ​fulfillment center, a conveyer belt full of packages just might save the day.



From click to buy to your doorstep all in one day, employees at the Amazon fulfillment centers are working hard to make sure their customers have the gifts they want under the tree on Christmas morning.



As one of five fulfillment centers in the Salt Lake Valley most who service across the country -the newest sub same day service center says they’ll have your order out the door in a matter of hours in the designated area.



Site leader, Steve Volk tells ABC4, “We pride ourselves on making as much inventory available as we can to customers to take advantage of sub same day service.



Amazon Prime customers who order by 11 a.m. on Christmas eve morning, should still have their items within the same day.



This includes “Customers who order anything from toys to household goods to maybe something to prep from Christmas dinner” says Volk.



​While the supply chain crisis has disrupted many large retailers’ ability to get items into the hands of consumers, Volk says the fulfillment centers prepare months in advance for events when customer demand may be high.



“So we literally work the entire year and planning our supply chain and making sure we can get every available inventory,” says Volk.



So how does it work?



The order is placed, located in their inventory, packed in these amazon robotics pods, from there it’s sorted and packaged…then dispatched and prepped for delivery.



​And where are these items coming from?



Volk says they use other fulfillment centers as a resource, Volk tells ABC4 that’s, “Either from one of the ones in the valley down the street or in the next state away as we move material inside our network.”



He says being able to offer the sub-same service in Utah came at a good time providing customers with one particular urgent item during the recent ​snowstorm.



Volk says they “saw firsthand how we plan to service this community when we saw a spike in snow shovels” and most of those were ordered and delivered to customers 5 hours later.

The sub-same-day fulfillment center is still in the ramp-up phase, but they plan to be fully staffed by February. Volk says they’re hoping to service a portion of Northern Utah from Layton to Orem. For the time being, they are delivering to Salt Lake Valley.