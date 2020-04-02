Live Now
LIVE NOW: Gov Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn are live with the latest on COVID-19 in Utah

“Quarantine & Prom”: Dad asks daughter out to senior prom

News

by: Brittany Tully

Posted: / Updated:

A high student in Tuscaloosa, Alabama felt that she would be missing out on her senior prom, so that’s when her parents decided to step in. Her parents stepped in and created signs, party banners, dinner and more to give this high school senior a night she will never forget.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Is there a vaccine for coronavirus?

Resources for the elderly with coronavirus

The week that was: Stories from the coronavirus saga

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss