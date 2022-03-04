(ABC4) – Whether you’ve taken medication in the past or prefer to stick to more natural remedies, chances are you’ve heard of Purdue Pharma. One of the most famous and ubiquitous pharmaceutical companies, Purdue is the business responsible for the production of OxyContin, a major contributor to the opioid epidemic.

The opioid epidemic has been a rising issue in Utah. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Utah providers wrote 57.1 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons in 2018, compared to the average U.S. rate of 51.4 prescriptions. That same year, the Beehive State experienced 437 opioid-related drug overdose deaths.

Recently, the Slacker family, which owns Purdue, has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle a series of lawsuits over its role in funding the nationwide opioid epidemic. The family has previously offered $4.5 billion but state attorneys general were unsatisfied. The new deal additionally forced the family to surrender their management of the business.

The president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and a former Food and Drug Administration associate commissioner, Professor Peter Pitts, discussed the company’s decision to settle with i24 News.

Pitts began by raising a point that often gets overlooked, stating, “The issue is multifaceted. Nine out of ten of the people who are addicted to opioids never got a prescription in the first place, they got it on the street. Of course, you hear stories of the cheerleaders and high school football players who hurt their knee and get addicted, and those are horrible stories.”

He continued, giving listeners an idea of what the $6 billion will go towards funding.

“So, the good news is a lot of the money from these lawsuits is going to fund addiction programs. So whether you’re a junkie or a cheerleader, that’s crucial, these people need to be cured and go back to leading useful lives,” Pitts told i24.

The professor went on to emphasize a crucial piece of information regarding the epidemic, saying, “Looking only at the manufactured is a very one-dimensional concept. You have to also look at the insurance companies who prefer to reimburse for opioids because they’re cheap. Over 40% of people who are diagnosed with osteoarthritis, diabetic neuropathy, and fibromyalgia get as their first prescription a generic opioid when there are non-opioid pain medicines available but their more expensive and insurance companies don’t want to reimburse for them.”

Following the news of Purdue’s opt for a settlement over a court trial, those of us affected by the opioid epidemic, as well as officials and those fighting to end it have high hopes that these funds will benefit our community and decrease opioid prescriptions and overdoses in the state of Utah.